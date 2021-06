Over 2100 COVID-19 positive cases reported in Sri Lanka today

Source:Dailynews

A total of 2,196 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Sri Lanka today, stated the Epidemiology Unit.

The total count of positive coronavirus cases found in Sri Lanka currently sits at 246,109 and 211,186 of them have made complete recoveries.

There are only 32,219 active cases being treated in various hospitals across the country.