Ideal First Choice introduces the unbeatable and versatile Schwing Stetter Self Loading Mixer to the local market

Source:Island

Sri Lanka’s premier automotive solutions provider, Ideal Motors (Pvt) Ltd’s subsidiary Ideal First Choice has broken new ground introducing the Schwing Stetter Self Loading Mixer to the local market recently.

Ideal First Choice is the sole representative for the equipment, manufactured and distributed by Schwing Stetter India (Pvt) Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the acclaimed German group, Schwing Stetter.

German’s Schwing Stetter with a rich history for over 88 years, and as the world’s leader for concrete construction machines, has located its wholly-owned subsidiary Schwing Stetter India (Pvt) Ltd in Chennai. While Schwing Stetter’s factories are situated worldwide, the group’s entity in Chennai supplies equipment to Sri Lanka was well as 27 countries globally. This factory manufactures and distributes Batching Plant, Truk mixer, Boom Pum etc.

Schwing Stetter India (Pvt) Ltd also manages five plants across Chennai, manufacturing a wide range of concrete construction equipment. A massive 450 Self Loading Mixers are produced monthly.

Commenting on introducing this machine to the local market, Kasun Wickramaratne, National Sales Manager, Schwing Stetter India (Pvt) Ltd said, “Ideal Motors is undoubtedly the superior choice when selecting after-sales service for vehicles in Sri Lanka. Their customer service is matchless. As both our organizations are attuned to support customers, Ideal Motors is the best suited local authorized dealer for the Schwing Stetter Self Loading Mixer.”

Top construction firms such as ELS Construction, NEM Construction, Tokyo Super Mix (Pvt) Ltd use the Schwing Stetter Self Loading Mixer. Since being appointed the local authorized dealer, Ideal Motors (Pvt) Ltd has concluded a successful sale of the Self Loading Mixer to Sri Ram Construction.

The Self-Loading Mixer is an off-highway, rough terrain machine which can be easily operated, and is able to transport mixture with minimal costs. The novelty of the Self-loading Mixers is that within the vehicle it can automatically mix the concrete. Especially, in rural villages, for the development of smaller roads, the equipment is able to play a vital role.

Through an automatic system, the machine blends water, cement and stones to create the concrete and impressively is able to provide a valid receipt to the customer on the quantities of sand, stones and water used to manufacture the cement.

Dilshan Tennekoon, Head of Sales, Ideal Motors said, “The Ideal Group is recognized within the vehicle market as a trusted and leading entity which has within a short timeframe marked many achievements. The foresight and guidance of Ideal Group Founder and Chairman Nalin Welgama, Deputy Chairman Aravinda de Silva and Director Chaminda Wanigaratne has successfully contributed to help raise the local economy and also the prosperity of customers within a short period.”

Currently, the construction sector is contributing immensely towards Sri Lanka’s development. Ideal Motors is deeply committed in supporting this sector and helping organizations involved in construction to achieve every success. Ideal Motors aims to unveil other new products to the market shortly. We have realized that many organizations have become ineffective in introducing products as they are unable to maintain the equipment and support clients through after sales requirements, negatively impacting customer businesses. However I am pleased to note that we at Ideal Motors, have already made the necessary arrangements to offer superlative after-sales service for the equipment we market. Moreover, customers will be able to maintain their equipment with minimum cost, time, effort and a reduced workforce thus achieving every success within the industry. This was revealed based on a recent survey we conducted among customers in the sector who seek quality vehicle accessories and machinery. Our decision to obtain authorized dealership status from Schwing Stetter India (Pvt) Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the renowned German group, Schwing Stetter, is due to these reasons,” Tennekoon added.

Ideal Motors operates a large network of over 300 after-sales service centres with fully-trained technicians and engineers, across the island. As an organization Ideal Motors remains dedicated to supporting entities involved in the construction sector through its island-wide after-sales service network and invites companies in the industry to experience the consistent superior service.