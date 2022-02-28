India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets to win series 3-0

Source:Dailymirror

India beat Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I of the series to complete a whitewash over the visitors.

Rohit Sharma had won the toss and opted to bowl in the final match of the series.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka smashed an unbeaten 74 to steer Sri Lanka to 146 for five after a top-order wobble against India.

Avesh Khan took two wickets for 23 runs in his quota of four overs. Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi and Harshal Patel scalped one wicket each.

Shreyas Iyer hit third consecutive fifty to steady the run-chase after India lost Rohit Sharma & Sanju Samson early.

The win in the third and final T20I also helped India extend their winning streak in T20Is to 12 as they equalled the world record for the most successive victories.