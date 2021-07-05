Iran to aid SL’s renewable energy resources development projects

Source:-dailynews.lk

Delegates from the Iranian Embassy in Sri Lanka said the Iranian Government would support Sri Lanka in its renewable energy resources development projects. This was revealed at a recent meeting between the delegates and Renewable Energy Development State Minister Duminda Dissanayake at the latter’s office.

The delegation agreed to help with the realization of the Siyambalanduwa Solar Power Project, which is aimed at adding 100MW of power to the National Grid. The two parties also discussed investments for a project to set up floating solar power systems at selected reservoirs and lagoons.

Focus was also drawn to the construction of six small-scale hydroelectricity power stations in the country.