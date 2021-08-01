Isuru Udana retires from national duties

Source:Dailynews

Sri Lanka National Player Isuru Udana announced his retirement from National duties, with immediate effect.

“I believe the time has come for me to make way for the next generation of players,’’ said Udana whilst notifying his decision to Sri Lanka Cricket.

‘’It is with immense pride and passion, and unfathomable commitment that I have represented and served my country,’’ he further said.

Sri Lanka Cricket wishes Udana, who was a valuable player in Sri Lanka’s White-Ball teams, the very best in his future endeavors. (SLC)