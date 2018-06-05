“I’ve got the blues” by Des Kelly

“The proof is in the pudding, at this moment, right now, I’ve got the blues”, folks, my eLanka readers, friends & fans,

This guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd & his “Blues Band” is truly SOMETHING ELSE !. I believe that THEY will be touring Australia in the not too distant future. Unfortunately, Adelaide is not on the agenda, this time & boy !, don’t they have the “blues” about it ?.

Normally, my “forte” is “Country Music”, but also because I have been kindly given the “title” of “Mr.Music”, which I hope I deserve, I do try to bring to my readers, only the very BEST of every type of Music I think, deserves due publicity.

eLanka & it’s editor try our best to provide our members, now 20.000 & counting, only the “Cream” of the “News” that has just “broken”, not any old “Breaking News” as the Media

are prone to call it, nowadays, the best “Articles” & Stories that would be a source of entertainment for people to read “on line”, the best “Personal Advertising” that costs less, but delivers more, and most importantly, the BEST Music Clips, from “You-Tube” (as chosen by your’s truly), gratis, with absolutely NO financial gain, by this Website.

eLanka is already a “trophy-winning” Website, but I’ve got the blues folks, because all I can now do, is write about these “Showbiz Celebrities”, and not even attend their shows, because a Spinal complaint prevents me from going anywhere. I’ve done lost my good thing, as Kenny Shepherd says in his song, but I still revel in the music backing provided by his keyboard player, followed by his lead-guitarist. Folks, listen & enjoy the “best of the best”.

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka

(Editor-in-Chief)