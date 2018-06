Range Bandara's son injured in accident State Minister Palitha Range Bandara's son Yashoda and Puttalam Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman were injured when their vehicle driven by State Minister’s son skidded off the road and crashed into a house at Kottapitiya in Chilaw early this morning.

Health minister to register two foreign cancer treatment vaccines Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne yesterday said he was in the process of registering two new foreign cancer treatment vaccines with National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) despite the controversial Taxacad also known as ‘Hearticad’ cancer treatment vaccine which is already available in Sri Lanka.

Main associate of drugs leader Keselwatte Dinuka arrested The 33-year-old Vidanage Asanka Sanjeewa, a main associate of notorious drug leader ‘Keselwatte Dinuka’, was arrested by the Police Special Task Force on charges of possessing 10 grams of heroin at Keselwatta last night.

186 people have received money from PTL: Keerthi Nearly 186 people had received money from Arjun Aloysius, Campaign for Free and Fair Elections (CaFFE) and Centre for Human Rights and Research Sri Lanka (CHR) Executive Director Keerthi Tennakoon said yesterday.