Japan grants Rs.761 mn for HRD Scholarships

The Government of Japan has provided a grant aid worth approximately Rs.761 million for the Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS) project to enhance the capacity building of public sector officials.

The Japanese Yen 282 million (approximately Rs.761 million) grant will be extended to train young executive officers in the public sector at various universities in Japan and develop their skills in order to qualify them as future national leaders in their respective fields. Under the project, 17 public sector officials will be sent to pursue a two-year Master or PhD degree from 2023 to 2025. Areas of their degrees cover Public Policy, Macroeconomics, Public Finance and Investment Management, Industry Development Policy and Investment Promotion, and Urban and Regional Development.

As a long-standing friend, Japan has placed great emphasis on assistance in human resource development via many capacity building and skills development programmes in order to accelerate long-term sustainable economic development. Since its inception in 2010, the JDS project has supported 188 public sector officials in Sri Lanka. The project will contribute not only to enhancing individual capacities but also to improving institutional capacity of the public sector in Sri Lanka, which helps Sri Lanka to overcome various difficulties related to the current economic hardships and to achieve prosperity further in the future.