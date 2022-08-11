International community reiterates support for Sri Lanka

Source : dailynews.lk

The 29th Edition of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) took place on August 5 at Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia. The forum was hosted by the current chair of ASEAN, Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Prak Sokhonn.

This year’s forum addressed the importance of bilateral relations between the ARF member states with the theme of ‘ARF A.C.T: Addressing Challenges Together’.

Whilst being congratulated by most delegations on his recent appointment, Foreign Affairs Minister M.U.M. Ali Sabry, PC, had fruitful discussions on bilateral relations with some of the key members from the ARF.

The delegations from the European Union, China, India, and Japan reiterated their support for Sri Lanka in the path of economic recovery, whilst the delegation from the United States sharing the same sentiments emphasized on the opportunity that awaits Sri Lanka with this crisis to make something very positive out of a very difficult situation.

Minister Sabry in his statement addressed the importance of governments working closely, holistically, and together to curb global crisis, shocks and strains that have a devastating effect across the globe and in this region.

Speaking on the theme for this year’s forum, the importance of achieving sustainable development goals, keeping markets open to rebuilding businesses affected by the pandemic, and the urgency to combat climate change were areas of importance as identified by Minister Sabry. He concluded his statement assuring that Sri Lanka is determined to work with the fellow member states of ARF to provide greater opportunity for the people of this region.