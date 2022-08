“MUSICAL MEMORIES” – By Des Kelly

Among the hundreds of latter-day recordings of our Sri Lankan Bands and groups of Entertainers, I have been fortunate to pick a few that stand out, and am privileged to publicise on e’Lanka.

Let us start with this one. Amazing talent that helps us ex-patriots everywhere to remember and reminisce, with the help of very special “MUSICAL MEMEORIES”.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.