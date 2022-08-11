Good News ﻿From Jayam – August 15, 2022 Pls Scroll Down ﻿35 items

Good News From Jayam – August 15, 2022 Pls Scroll Down 35

National Flower of Sri Lanka

The Blue Lotus or Water Lilly

Mrs. Sri Lanka World 2022

Uschi Perera

Los Angeles Sri Lankans

Cruise on “Carnival Panorama”

The Abeyguneratnes, Jayakodys, Kaluwahewas and Ekanayake on board the ship and in Mexico.

Louis Page’s New Album Released

Louis Page’s latest album of five has just been released in digital stores, through Arabesque Records. Entitled Mirage à la Russe – it’s an immense panorama of ambience and sound in two epic Russian piano masterpieces, Mussorgsky’s suite ‘Pictures at an Exhibition’ and an exquisite interpretation of the most famous (5th) of Scriabin’s sonatas in extended movement, known as ‘Poème d’Extase’ (Poem of Ecstasy).

Johnny and Azuma De Souza enjoying the Beach and Sunset in Squamish, Canada

Christine de Souza Wanigasekara

with children in Las Vegas, Nevada

Faisal Buharie was recognized by the Southwest Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives at its Annual Conference in Sonoma and the American Association of Airport Executives for an award for its Aviation Management, AAAE Foundation Scholarship. With Corinne Nystrom, A.A.E. SWAAAE President and Director of Falcon Field Airport, Arizona, and, Graham Ritz, Director and Terminal Manager Norman Y. Mineta San Jose Int’l Airport – SJC. Faisal is a pilot and holds a Degree in Aerospace Engineering from California State University Long Beach.

Sherman de Silva Cruising with Friends

Rani Buell and Daughter Suhashini of Canada were Serenaded by ‘Elvis’ at the Johns’ Residence in Manhatten Beach, Ca.

Bishop’s College Past Pupils Association

of California – Tea Party

Cruising on the Navigator of the Seas were Ajith Jinadasa, the Weerasinghes, the Samarasenas

Jayam’s Choice

“Grease – You’re The One That I Want”

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John

Sri Lankan Batiks Promotion

in Antalya, Turkey

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Turkey organised the second leg of the Sri Lankan Batiks promotional event with the assistance of the Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka to Antalya Ali Kamburoglu. The event was held at Beachpark, Konyaalti in the city of Antalya which is the tourism hub of Turkey. The visitors admired the glamour of Sri Lankan batiks and handloom sarees, wraparounds, shawls and other dresses and showed keen interest in connecting with Sri Lankan suppliers through e-commerce platforms.

Muslim Choral Ensemble champions humanity

The World Muslim Choral Ensemble along with the Muslim Choral Ensemble Ambassadors for Peace performed at the Lionel Wendt on 24 July. The concert consisted of 10 international choristers and instrumentalists from India, Iran, Pakistan, USA and Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Muslim Association

of California EID Dinner 2022

Third Time in the Lion City: Ministry of Crab Conducts Pop-up in Singapore

Dharshan Munidasa and his team from Ministry of Crab returned to Singapore for a four-night pop-up from 19 to 22 July at Shangri-La Singapore marking their third time at the flagship property of the Shangri-La group. Befitting Ministry of Crab’s unique dining experience at the historic Dutch Hospital in Colombo, the pop-up took place at The Dutch Pavilion at Shangri-La Singapore, a quaint colonial building that was formerly a Dutch School.

Ideal Motors Unveils Sri Lanka’s

First Home-Grown Electric Car

Nalin Welgama, the Founder and Chairman of the Ideal Group, together with a team of expert technicians who are passionate about climate change and migration to electric vehicles, developed Ideal Moksha in their very own green workshop facility in Ratmalana. Ideal Motors unveiled the ‘Ideal Moksha,’ Sri Lanka’s first home-grown fully-electric car at the JAIC Hilton.

Past Presidents of the SLAASC met at Founder President’s Home in Glendora, CA. The SLAASC Celebrates 50 Years in 2023

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

August 5th, 2022

Here’s our dose of positive, daring, different on Kaleidoscope this week. There are pink diamonds, space drinks, striped & spotty ones, chambers being frank, an artist being reflective, children dreaming dreams and economic vignettes.

Obituaries – Sad News

Olivia Newton-John (73), who gained international fame for her iconic role in the 1978 musical “Grease,” passed away August 10, 2022. .

“Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” her husband John Easterling said in a statement.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years, sharing her journey with breast cancer.

Asoka Kumara De Zoysa Rajapaksa

Join us on August 13th from 11 am to 3 pm to celebrate the incredible achievements. His life and all that he has done will forever be remembered.

Boyko & Reardon Mortuary

15 Teloma Dr. Ventura, CA. 93003. Hosted by Ananda Markalanda. Please join us after for lunch.

Asoka de Lanerolle – Husband of Nalini,​ father of Kanishka,​ Manisha and Dhanusha,​ father-in-law of Bogumila and Deenesha,​ grandfather of Chayanka and Praveen,​ brother of late Upali and Indra,​ brother-in-law of Rupa,​ Tissa,​ Mahasen and Sunethra,​ passed away. Cremation was at the General Cemetery,​ Borella on August 2nd.

Sunil Jayantha Gunasekara, fondly known as S.J. (Attorney-at-Law), husband of Mala, father of Manishka (Lovely), Jehan (Biggie) and Charith (Boochie), brother of Keshini and late Suneetha, brother-in-law of Nimal and late Oliver Sr., father-in-law of Rolando and Binuri and uncle of Theodore, Sudath, Sunethra, Sonali and Oliver. Funeral Service was held on 4th August 2022 followed by the burial at Borella Cemetery, General Christian Section.

Recipes From Roma’s Kitchen

CHILLI CRABS

INGREDIENTS

2 Cooked crabs, about 1/2 lbs

1/2″ cube shrimp paste

2 cloves garlic

2 fresh red chillies, seeded or

1 teaspoon chopped chili from a jar

1/2 ” fresh ginger root, peeled and sliced

4 tablespoons sunflower oil

1 1/4 cups tomato ketchup

1 Tablespoon dark brown sugar

1/2 cup warm water

4 scallions, chopped to garnish cucumber

chunks and hot toast, to serve (optional)

Method

1.Remove the claws of one crab and turn it onto

its back with the head facing away from you. Use

use your thumbs to push the body up from the main

shell. Discard the stomach sac and “dead men’s fingers,”

i.e. lungs and any green matter. Leave the creamy brown

meat in the shell and cut the shell in half with a cleaver or

very sharp knife. Cut the body section in half and crack the

claws with a hard blow from a hammer or cleaver. Avoid

splintering the claws. Repeat with the other crab.

2.Grind the shrimp paste, garlic, chillies and ginger to a paste with a pestle and mortar.*(I have an extra coffee grinder that is great for these small jobs)

Heat a wok and add the oil. fry the spice paste, stirring

constantly, without browning.

Stir in the tomato ketchup, sugar and water and mix the sauce well. When just boiling, add all the crab pieces and toss in the sauce until well coated and hot. Serve in a large bowl, sprinkle with the spring onions. Place in the center of the table for every one to help themselves. Accompany this finger-licking dish with cool cucumber chunks and hot toast for mopping up the sauce, if you like.

Please email me for all your questions and requests.

romadezoysa1@gmail.com