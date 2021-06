Kerrigan La-Brooy’s latest single Glorious Day goes Gold and Platinum in only its 2nd week of release

Kerrigan La-Brooy’s latest single Glorious Day goes Gold and Platinum in only its 2nd week of release. It’s currently #1 on the charts and rising on others. Kerrigan thanks to everyone who’s made this possible through their love and support and most of all thanks to the Good Lord above.

Watch the world preview of the video below: