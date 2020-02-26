







Kerrigan Labrooy – The new Album

Kerrigan was a full-time Singer/Songwriter/Entertainer who Toured the World and Topped the Charts, but he shelved his Career when he got Married to his Beautiful Wife to raise his 6 young Children whom he refers to as his Priceless Treasures. Kerrigan was just making a long-awaited come-back to the music scene when he was Called and Chosen by the Lord to Plant Gethsemane Church and he went on to Found Gethsemane Charity which feeds and clothes hundreds of community members daily, 365 days of the year.

Kerrigan decided to return to the Recording Studio to raise funds for Gethsemane in order to continue God’s work, spread the love of Jesus and extend the Lord’s Kingdom.

This is Kerrigan’s 7th Studio Recording and his 1st Gospel Album.

Other Album Releases are:

Love Will Find A Way Love Has Let Me Down Together Tonight CountryCity Unity Sentimentally Yours Country Rocks

It’s nothing short of a Miracle how Kerrigan finds time to concentrate on an Album with his multitude of other commitments, including but not limited to, Pastoring & Planting a Church, Founding and Overseeing a Charity, Hosting a Radio Show every Wednesday Night from 7-8pm on www.caseyradio.com.au

Running a Children’s Talent Academy and an Opportunity Shop, Leading Worship, Organizing the Annual Clyde Carols by Candlelight, Visiting the Poor and the Elderly plus Tending to his Wife and 6 Children.

Kerrigan is very pleased with how things are unfolding, however striving for Excellence in everything he does, makes what one would consider awesome, or even perfect, still incomplete for Kerrigan. Apart from doing all the Lead Vocals, he also does some Harmonies. The Track Kerrigan is most excited about is the one his 6 Children join him on. He’s aiming for a Release Date around March or April, with a few Tracks already completed and kept on ice.

The Gospel Album will cost $25 but if you Pre-Order and pay now, it will cost just $20. It’s important to keep in mind that 50% of all sales go straight into the work Gethsemane does in the Community. Amazingly Kerrigan is bearing the entire cost of Producing the Album which runs into Thousands, but that’s on him. He Donates 50% upfront and doesn’t take out any expenses.

Account Details for Purchases or Donations:

Kerrigan La-Brooy – Commonwealth Bank – Cheque Account.

BSB: 063171 Account: 10017319

For a Preview of the Album visit the following link:- https://soundcloud.com/user-968689524/no-longer-slaves-kerrigan-la-brooy

For more information Email kerriganlabrooy@bigpond.com

or Phone 0404 875 647

Kerrigan.

Senior Pastor, Church Planter: Gethsemane Church

Founder, Creator: Gethsemane Charity

Holt Australia Day Award Winners 2018, 2019 & 2020

Person of the Year 2019

Victorian Premier’s Volunteer Championship Award 2019 for Leadership

City of Casey Volunteer Pair Award Winner 2018

City of Casey Citizen of the Year Nominee 2018 & 2019

Gethsemane Charity Group Award Nominees 2018 & 2019

Lindsay King Arts Award Nominee 2018 & 2019

Radio Presenter, 97.7 3SER, Casey Radio

Event Organiser, Clyde Carols by Candlelight

kerriganlabrooy@bigpond.com – 0404 875 647







