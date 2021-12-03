KOCHCHI: DELIVERING RED SPICE OF MUSIC VIA DYNAMIC SINGING QUARTET DISPLAY AESTHETIC MAGNIFICIENCE

– by Sunil Thenabadu

The recent Covid-19 lockdown period had given musicians in ,particular and the general public in general to engage themselves to devote time in new creations as time was available in abundance.The joint Aluth Iskole concept of Mariyazelle GUNATILAKE,Kelum SRIMAL,UPALI Sannasgala and Mahesh Denipitiya involving seventy five artistes and singers was very commendable was a resounding success.Similarly the aspiration of dream star season 2 Upekha Nirmanai too which had been lingering in her mind for sometime to form a female band with a talented quartet,first of it kind in Sri Lanka, got off the blocks in forming a dynamic foursome with spicy pods in Erandi Madushika,Tashni Perera and Nirasha Natalie and of course Upekha herself as the leader to form the female unique quartet band KOCHCHI.The name KOCHCHI has been designed by Upekha herself believing that as it is spicy like chilies to name ‘KOCHCHI”.They are now exploding with new savory creations to fulfil their goals with aspirations of music for starving fans. All four young singers have their own songs in you tube have proved their essence beyond any doubt.Hence the foursome with inherited true talent, all who had triumphed in separate dream star seasons.The Kochchi spicy group have already become effervescent on stage.They have performed at many programs in Swarnavahini, SLRC, Derana.and many television channels.

They have sung for several cover records, thawa dawasak,musical videos and mash ups,arabic mash up,Mr Love, pawee,savendare,thawa eka Paraak,Ravana,best of Kasun Kalhara and Indrachapa etc.

They have also performed with many popular bands very recently with the Nalin Perera’s Marian’s band.

After a few months due to personal reasons Tashni Perera left Kochchi group. Another talented singer also a dream star season 1X star Madushani filled the void, who came as far as 6th .Erandi Madushika too was 6th in derana dream star season V1.The four in the quartet in derana dream star.The members of the quartet come from diverse destinations Madushani has to travel from Mawenella,Erandi from Pasyala Nirasha from Wattala while the leader Upekha lives in Negombo. Nevertheless , girls meet at one point convenient to all to have rehearsals, which is a cumbersome exercise. It is learnt that Upeka’s husband is behind the group like a rigid defense performing all the spadework determinedly.

Just the manner Bathiya Jayakody and Umaria Sinhawansa came to the limelight in show business films, acclaimed film director Udayakantha Warnasuriya has given a similar opportunity to Kochchi group to sing the theme song of his movie “ginimal Pokura’which is pending release.The name of the song is “Oba kawurudda”, music composition by Udara Samaraweera to the lyrics of Nilar N Cassim. Similarly several producers of tele dramas and films would be contemplating to give the Kochchi foursome more opportunities In this context the group is indisputably destined to climb to stardom as a foursome is a huge force to be reckoned with.All fans would also wish them from the bottom of their hearts for a resounding success in future endeavours.