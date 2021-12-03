O/L qualified students to get fast-track pathway to internationally recognised engineering degrees from SLT Training Centre

Source:Island

SLT-MOBITEL, the National ICT Solutions Provider’s education arm, the SLT Training Centre (SLTTC) has introduced a new Pearson BTEC International Level 3 Foundation Diploma in Engineering Course (Level 3), from the world-recognised, UK education body, enabling students who have completed their O/L examination to keep alive their dream of becoming an engineer a reality.

SLTTC is recognised as a premier educational institution, empowering the youth by developing knowledge and requisite skills sets in pursuit of affordable higher education while also contributing significantly to building the nation’s ICT ecosystem.

Understanding the need to support students who seek to fast track their education after completing the O/L examination and aspire to become Engineers, SLTTC have introduced the International Level 3 Foundation Diploma in Engineering Course (UK) with a duration of only six months, equipping learners with the knowledge, understanding and employability skills.

Upon completion of this Foundation course, students can continue their aspirations through three elective pathways conducted at SLTTC. Students can select the Pearson BTEC – Engineering Higher National Diploma (HND) in Digital Technology or Electrical & Electronics. Students can also enrol in UK’s prestigious high-ranking University of Hertfordshire’s BEng (Hons) Engineering Degree programmes conducted at SLTTC to pursue an engineering career.