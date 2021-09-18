Koonwarra Leongatha RSL Cricket Club – Introducing our new coach, Isuru Anushka – by ROB WOOD

Introducing our new coach, Isuru Anushka! He’s been at the club for a couple of months now, and it’s time to find out more about him.

He represented Under 13 to Under 19 in 1st XI cricket during school and went on to play in premier level cricket in Sri Lanka for over 5 years and was in the Sri Lanka national spin squad.

He has had more than 12 years’ experience in cricket coaching, including a few head coach positions in premier level clubs in Sri Lanka and in Sri Lankan schools and other clubs.

He currently holds Level 2 coaching membership in the ICC.

In Australia, in season 2020/21 he was head coach of the Northern Lions Sport Club and has now brought his skills to us! He always tries to get the best out of every talented individual he works with, and he’s produced a few national players so far.

Isuru’s wife and 2 children are back in Sri Lanka.

Now we get to ask Isuru our hard hitting series of Cougars Questions …

Highest score: In Australia 67, in Sri Lanka 157 school cricket

Best bowling/wicketkeeping: In Australia 3/27, in Sri Lanka 8/11

Best stats: 8/11 & 157

Highest achievement: Represented the national spin bowling squad in Sri Lanka

Favourite player: Ricky Ponting

Funniest moment in a game: Chit chatting in dressing room

Most memorable game to have played in: Scored 72 runs against development squad Sri Lanka cricket 2009

Favourite song: Show Me the Meaning

Favourite movie: Mad Max

Favourite cricket memory: The day I got injured, one of my fingers

Most annoying habit: Drinking beers

Most embarrassing moment: I got out for a duck (0) in front of my wife

How long have you been a Cougar: 2 months now

How are you spending your time in isolation: Watching test cricket match

Welcome Isuru!

GOOD LUCK

Stay safe