Gotukola; the herb of longevity-by Yashodhara Embogama
Source:Dailymirror
At a time where research studies on therapeutic benefits of plants are owning a pretty significant place, Gotukola (Centella asiatica), a cure-for-all type ailments and a valuable traditional herb, repeatedly safeguards its identity as a nutritionally important plant which has a range of proven effects on one’s good health.
Also known as Asiatic pennywort or brahmi (‘Greatest of the Great’) in Ayurveda this miracle plant has been known to people over centuries for its healing and anti-inflammatory properties.
Gotu kola is usually used as a supplement, brewed as tea or as an extract and can also be applied topically on certain skin conditions. In Sri Lanka it is one of the most popular leafy vegetables and contains important triterpenoids, carotenoids, vitamins B, C, proteins, important minerals and some other phytonutrients such as flavonoids, volatile oils, tannins and polyphenol.
Numerous research studies have shown the benefits of Gotukola on skin, nails and hair. In China and India, the extract of this is used in making cosmetic products.
Gotukola is also known to be effective in enhancing the structural quality of the venous system and reduce angle oedema, hence used in treating varicose veins and venous insufficiency.
Studies have also shown the benefits of this herb as a,
- Wound healer
- Immunity booster
- Anxiolytic agent
- For sleep disturbances
- Anti-microbe
- Anti-diabetic
- Anti-oxidant
- Neuro-protective agent
- Memory enhancer
- Anti-hypertensive
However, no property mentioned above has been fully established with scientific evidence, so it is always better to avoid self-prescribing without any medical advice on the right route of intake, preparation and the dosage.
Pre-cautions to be taken when using
- Although the herb as a supplement or an extract is found to be safe in use, careful dosing is encouraged in order to avoid unwanted risks. Some research studies recommend no more than a 500mg dose taken twice daily for 14 days with a mandatory two-week break before resuming use. So it is always better to go along medical advice when using the herb as a medicine.
- Asiaticoside, a major component of Gotu Kola is found to be linked with tumour growth in mice and therefore individuals with any history of precancerous or cancerous skin lesions like squamous cell or basal cell skin cancer or melanoma are adviced not to use the herb as a topical application.
- Individuals with liver disease or ones who are on medications which affect the liver are adviced to not to have Gotu Kola without medical advice.