Gotukola; the herb of longevity-by Yashodhara Embogama

Source:Dailymirror

At a time where research studies on therapeutic benefits of plants are owning a pretty significant place, Gotukola (Centella asiatica), a cure-for-all type ailments and a valuable traditional herb, repeatedly safeguards its identity as a nutritionally important plant which has a range of proven effects on one’s good health.

Also known as Asiatic pennywort or brahmi (‘Greatest of the Great’) in Ayurveda this miracle plant has been known to people over centuries for its healing and anti-inflammatory properties.

Gotu kola is usually used as a supplement, brewed as tea or as an extract and can also be applied topically on certain skin conditions. In Sri Lanka it is one of the most popular leafy vegetables and contains important triterpenoids, carotenoids, vitamins B, C, proteins, important minerals and some other phytonutrients such as flavonoids, volatile oils, tannins and polyphenol.



Numerous research studies have shown the benefits of Gotukola on skin, nails and hair. In China and India, the extract of this is used in making cosmetic products.

Gotukola is also known to be effective in enhancing the structural quality of the venous system and reduce angle oedema, hence used in treating varicose veins and venous insufficiency.

Studies have also shown the benefits of this herb as a,

Wound healer

Immunity booster

Anxiolytic agent

For sleep disturbances

Anti-microbe

Anti-diabetic

Anti-oxidant

Neuro-protective agent

Memory enhancer

Anti-hypertensive

However, no property mentioned above has been fully established with scientific evidence, so it is always better to avoid self-prescribing without any medical advice on the right route of intake, preparation and the dosage.

Pre-cautions to be taken when using