Lady Ridgeway Children’s Hospital appeals for critical surgical supplies
Source : newswire
The Lady Ridgeway Children’s Hospital in Colombo has appealed for public assistance as the orthopedic ward is in urgent need of critical surgical supplies.
According to orthopedic surgeons, the hospital is rapidly running out of these supplies, and surgeons are cutting corners and trying to stretch the limited stocks.
“After we run out of the stocks, we will not be able to undertake surgeries. We can’t put off these surgeries in growing kids. This is going to be a big tragedy,” they warned.
The hospital has made appeals for public assistance to address the shortage of essential surgical supplies.
Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Dimuthu Tennakoon and his team hope that donors will assist the hospital to procure these supplies, which are available in the local market but are unaffordable for patients.
Donors could either directly make purchases from suppliers and arrange for deliveries to the LRH or source from elsewhere and hand them over directly to the doctors at the orthopedic ward.
This appeal is specifically to help the young patients in the orthopedic ward of the hospital. Donors can also help the hospital through its website: https://lrh.health.gov.lk/donate/
The required surgical supplies are as follows:
Instruments, consumables, and dressings NEW OT LRH
Cannulated System 7.3mm – 1
Acculan 4 Battery Operated Drill with all Attachments – 2
Pneumatic Tourniquet A.T.S 4000 with accessory basket – 2
Tourniquet cuff 8” – 4
12” – 4
18” – 4
24” – 4
30” – 4
34” – 4
42” – 4
Tenotomy Knives (Disposable) – 50
Cast Padding (3M or Benecare)
2” – 100
3” – 100
4” – 100
Stockinette
2” – 2 rolls
3” – 2 rolls
4” – 2 rolls
6” – 2 rolls
Synthetic Cast
5cm – 50
7.5cm – 50
POP (Gypsona or 3M)
5cm – 50
7.5cm – 100
Sutures
2/0 Round body vicryl 30mm – 100
2/0 Round body vicryl 26mm – 100
4/0 cutting Monocryl 3/8 circle 26mm – 100
4/0 cutting prolene (optilene) 20mm – 25
1 Round body vicryl 22mm ½ circle – 100
Ethibond polyester 25mm or 16mm ½ circle – 100
Others
Patient Warmer – 1
Skin Marker Pens – 20
Instruments, consumables and dressings NEW OT
LRH
3M Ioban surgical adhesive Drape size: 12” – 25
Instrument box with dull tray – 2
HMTS Reel for Plasma Sterilization
75mm – 1 roll
150mm – 1 roll
300mm – 1 roll
Sterilization Reel
75mm – 1 roll
150mm – 1 roll
Hip Plates
3.5mm locking proximal femur plate 3 holes 110 degree – 10
3.5mm locking proximal femur plate 3 holes 120 degree – 10
3.5mm locking proximal femur plate 3 holes 130 degree – 10
3.5mm locking proximal femur plate 3 holes 140 degree – 10
3.5mm locking proximal femur plate 3 holes 150 degree – 5
5mm locking proximal femur plate 3 holes 110 degree – 10
5mm locking proximal femur plate 3 holes 120 degree – 10
5mm locking proximal femur plate 3 holes 130 degree – 10
5mm locking proximal femur plate 3 holes 140 degree – 10
5mm locking proximal femur plate 3 holes 150 degree – 5
Titanium Elastic Nails
TENS 4mm – 50
TENS 3.5mm – 50
TENS 3.0mm – 50
TENS 2.5mm – 20
TENS 2.0mm – 20
TENS 1.5mm – 20
Instruments, consumables and dressings NEW OT
LRH
General Instruments – Amount
Galley pots – 5
Pop scissors – 2
Fiber scissor – 1
Cast spreader – 1
MC Donald dissector – 2
Scoop Large – 2
Skin Hooks – 4
Metal Mallot – 1
Hohmann Retractor small – 4
Periosteal Elevator AO for small fragment set – 1
Periosteal elevator AO for large fragment set – 1
Travers Retractor Curved
Medium – 2
Large – 2
Killner double Ended Retractor (Cat’s paw) – 2
Langenback Retractor
Small – 2
Medium -2
Large -2
Mosquitoes fine curved – 3
Baby Mosquitoes Fine Curved – 3
Wire Bender – 1
Flat Nose Plier Medium – 2
Bone nibbler Ronger type Medium – 2
Orthopedic Metal ruler
30mm – 1
15mm – 1
Right Angle Dissector
Large – 1
Medium – 1
B.P Handle No 3 short – 5
Tendon Hook – 1
Finger Control Sucker Medium – 3
- Wires
1.5mm – 100
1.8mm – 50
2mm (Threaded) – 25
2mm (Non-Threaded) – 100
Crego Retractor -2
Kidney Tray Medium – 5
Orthopaedic Instruments – 1
Adolescent lateral femoral Nail Instrument set – 1
8- plate system with implants for 50 patients – 1
Fassier-Duval telescopic IM Nail system – 1