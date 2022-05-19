Lake Perserverance Camp 2022 – by Gerard Fernando

Source: Silverscene Official Newsletter of the Silver Fawn Club Inc. – Issue: May/June 2022

What a terrific long weekend! What a great Camp! This year we managed to get 80 plus people who enjoyed a tremendous variety of activities and that famous Silver Fawn community. I must thank our Club Captain Brian Dissanayake, Sandun, Denis and Suzie Anthonisz for their dedicated hard work organizing the sports events and dinner dance, especially for the creative décor that night.

My thanks to Shirley Don, Julieta, Herbie and Lorraine Tucker plus the Redcliffe crowd and Jerome Thambidurai and family for helping in the kitchen. This must be a rare occasion that most of the committee members attended the Camp including the President, Laurensz, who really pitched in with the work. Those who were on roster for cleaning, cooking, and washing up, my thanks to them. We wouldn’t have achieved the success that we did without your help.

Special thanks to Daniel Adam for his help in cleaning and his skilled BBQ work. Some people just joined and helped where necessary. Thank you.

Our Cricket match and sports (Athletics) were a great success, played in good spirit and spurred by a competitive edge between the Reds and the Greens. Peter Keller’s motivated leadership skills saw the Reds victorious in both arenas. Congratulations to the Athletics Champions: Juniors Reece Cox; Teenage Girls Shania Jansz Cox; Teenage Boys Alok Muthuthantri; Adult Female Amanda Muthuthantri/Priya Sonnadara;

Adult Male Manuka Jayamane Our dinner dance was Fancy dress with a “J” theme. We had Jelly fish, Judas, Jungle

man and woman, Jackson Five, many Jacks and Jills and various other costumes.

The Jackson Five and a very stylish jelly fish took out the prizes. The Concert mainly consisted of a few songs and dances and as usual some were funny. Thanks to all the participants. I must mention Wasantha, and the new musos

who brought their own musical instruments and sound system, played good music and sang karaoke. A great time was had by the young and old.

There were lots of other people I should have thanked but far too many to mention names. My appreciation and humble thanks to all who attended Camp 22. Before I close my little report, I must thank the backbone of my life, my lovely wife, Thomazine, for her help and support at the Camp, arranging, ordering, help with allocating cabins and serving dessert. I also must thank the management of Lake Perseverance and Kerri/Emma from the Toowoomba Council for all their help and support.

Taking the positive of Camp 22, we found many new members for the Club. These people are all under 40-50. Yes, there were lots of young adults who attended the Camp this year and they enjoyed the activities.

Next year will be better than the past years. I hope someone will take over the organization of the annual Camp next year and bring in new ideas. Thanks, and appreciate all you lovely people who attended and celebrated Silver Fawn, the oldest Sri Lankan Club in Brisbane.

Thanks, and God bless you all.

Gerard Fernando