Mothers’ Day Have-A-Chat

Source: Silverscene Official Newsletter of the Silver Fawn Club Inc. – Issue: May/June 2022

The Everton Park Bowls Club was bathed in a red and white splash of colour as 67 people celebrated the Mother’s in our lives. A highlight of the celebration of our mums was the special presentation of a plaque to Una de Zilva, at 104, our centenarian club member. Auntie Una had a fall earlier in the week and was unable to attend so the flowers and plaque were presented to her children, Moira de Silva and Malcolm de Zilva, who joined us to celebrate this special

occasion.

Good company was accompanied by tasty food by Nicola; an entree of spicy chick peas, pan roll and fish cutlet, delicious lamprais and dessert served on beautiful high tea cake stands. Ray Anthonisz kept us entertained with his melodious tunes and dulcet tones.

Who would have thought Mother’s Day Trivia questions would have caused such a flutter at the tables? Lots of fun was had in the table drawing of Mothers, but teamwork did not reveal any talented artists and sadly there were no Archibald Prize contenders. Raffle prizes were worth winning and we finished the enjoyable afternoon with a couple of games of Bingo with Ray and Gerard.