Celebrating Eid with the Sri Lankan Muslims in Brisbane – by Laurensz Manricks

Source: Silverscene Official Newsletter of the Silver Fawn Club Inc. – Issue: May/June 2022

As you may know, Muslims across the world recently completed 30 days of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan which culminates with the Eid celebration. The Silver Fawn Club Office-Bearers were invited by a group of Sri Lankan Muslims in Brisbane to celebrate Eid with Sri Lankans from all other Brisbane Associations, on Saturday 7th May.

Over 100 Sri Lankan community leaders and members gathered at the Darul Uloom Mosque at Woolloongabba for what was a most enjoyable and informative meeting with the Sri Lankan Muslim community in Brisbane. Sandun, Tyrone, Ranjan, Namal and Laurensz represented our Club while other members we spotted included Anton and Bronwyn Swan, Jayantha Pathikirikorale, Fyri and Susan Fahir, Wasantha Muthuthantri, Dr Sajee Alok

and Dr Judy Fernando to name a few.

The mosque complex in Woolloongabba, we learned, was acquired around 1980, and also houses the Australian International Islamic College which started in 2002 and now has 100 students studying a full Australian approved curriculum as well as a program of religious subjects. We also learned that Woolloongabba was one of three campuses they manage in Brisbane, with their largest campus in Durack having about one thousand students; a most impressive achievement.

The program for the morning featured a tour of the Mosque, brief presentations on the history of the Sri Lankan Muslims in Australia, the significance of Ramadan, and a short panel discussion on Islam. Our beloved Sri Lankan Counsel Anton Swan talked about the challenges and achievements of the Sri Lankans in Brisbane and reinforced the need to celebrate our diversity but always remember that we are Sri Lankans first, a message which was warmly received by the attendees.

The formal program ended with a presentation of a Quran to Anton Swan by Dr Aslam Jabbar. This was followed by time for social interaction, and guests were treated to a tasty lunch of classic biriyani with all the accompaniments, including delicious Falooda and Vattalapam. There was also a henna artist available for ladies to

decorate their hands.

All up, it was a most enjoyable and interesting event and it was wonderful to see all the younger Muslims in the community who worked tirelessly throughout the day, to look after all of us guests. We have written to Sharmil Markar, Aslam Jabbar, Fikreth Shuaib, Yasmina Sultanbawa and Imran Ahamed thanking them for their kind invitation to all the Sri Lankan community clubs, and for hosting/leading a most successful event.

Laurensz Manricks