Lakshman Wijesekera bids Adieu – Sunil Thenabadu

Veteran singer and musician Lakshman Wijesekera, who made a significant contribution to the field of art as a singer and an actor for nearly five decades, passed away on 12th November while in hospital taking treatment for a prolonged heart illness. He was 73 years old at the time of his demise.

He became popular as an actor from the teledramas ‘Ira Paya’ and ‘Ganga and Nissanka.’

His beloved wife actress Chandra Kaluarachchi pre deceased him just two years ago on 1st November 2019 leaves his daughter Ama and Son.

The remains of the late musician will be kept his residence in Mount Lavinia on the 13 Saturday when his final rites will be performed at the Mount Lavinia Public Cemetery on Sunday the 14th.