Lanka Sathosa reduces prices of five essentials- by Nuwan Kodikara

Source:Dailynews

Lanka Sathosa has reduced prices of five essential food items including rice and lentils.

Sathosa Chairman Pasanda Yapa Abeywardena said that the price revision will be effective from yesterday (23). Accordingly, a kilo of Ponni Samba rice has been reduced by 21 rupees to Rs.194 rupees.

A kilo of lentils has been reduced by 25 rupees to Rs.460 rupees. A kilo of sprats has been reduced by 25 rupees to Rs.1,375. A kilo of imported Nadu rice has also been reduced by Rs. 2 to Rs.198. The chairman said that the price of brown sugar was reduced by 2 rupees to Rs. 310 per kilo. He said that it is planned to reduce the prices of some other types of food in the future.