Elephant Reach Yala to host ‘Wildlife Photography Competition

Source:Dailynews

Introducing a novel concept to the local tourism industry and also promoting wildlife photography, Elephant Reach Yala will host ‘Yala Wildlife Photography Competition ‘2022 from next week.

Held every week-end in several batches, the event is also hosted to celebrate International Elephant Day in August. The event is also endorsed by National Association of Photographers – Sri Lanka (NAPSL) and they will also deploy a Panel of judges to pick winners. The competition would be held under two categories, Under16 and Over 16 and cash prizes would be on offer for the winners at the awards ceremony to be held in Colombo.

A Elephant Reach Yala hotel spokesman said that the event will also attract families thus opening up livelihoods of tourism dependents in the area from Jeep drivers, guides and fruit and vegetable sellers.

The package includes overnight full board accommodation at Elephant Reach – Yala, One full-day & a half-day safari, Wildlife photography workshop, Participation certificate and also transport from Colombo to Yala and back.