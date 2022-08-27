When Nimesh Perera performed the unthinkable against Muralitharan

Nimesh Perera, who was the first cricketer from St. Sebastian’s to become the Observer Schoolboy Cricketer of the Year in 1996. Source: Dailynews

Spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan may have many international records under his belt before ending his illustrious career as the first and only man to capture 800 Test wickets. But the same could not be said about his school records. When Muralitharan, as a promising schoolboy cricketer from St. Anthony’s College, Katugastota completed back to back years capturing over 100 wickets each in the1989-1990 and 1990-1991 seasons, it always seemed a tough record to better. But within the next five years, yet another spinner emerged – this time from St. Sebastian’s College, Moratuwa, bettered those schools records by capturing a total of 264 wickets in two seasons. Modara Muthugalage Don Nimesh Randika Gayan Perera, born September 5 in 1977 in Colombo, was a genuine all-rounder – an aggressive left-handed middle to lower order batsman and a leg spinner. Nimesh Perera Having made his first class debut in 1995-96, Perera captained the Sri Lankan Under-19 side in a three-Test youth series against India the following season. He was elevated to tour England with the Sri Lankan A team in 1999. In the tour opener against England Cricket Board XI, he made 110 not out and took 4 wickets for 25 runs. He made his Twenty20 debut on August 17, 2004 for Chilaw Marians Cricket Club in the 2004 SLC Twenty20 Tournament. When former Sri Lanka cricketer Thilan Samaraweera of Ananda was well set to become the first ever to win the Observer Schoolboy Cricketer of the Year for three successive years – something which no schoolboy cricketer has done in its 44-year-old history, Nimesh Perera sprang the surprise pushing Samaraweera to the second place in 1996.

Samaraweera won back to back titles in 1994 and 1995 and it was Nimesh Perera of St. Sebastian’s College, Moratuwa who was unanimously picked as Observer Schoolboy Cricketer of the Year 1996, with Samaraweera becoming the runner up.

When Nimesh Perera won the title in 1996, Sri Piyaratne Maha Vidyalaya, Padukka skipper Chandana Samarasinghe took away the Outstation Schoolboy Cricketer of the Year adjudged by the panel of umpires from the three umpiring associations – Association of Cricket Umpires Association (Sri Lanka), Central Province Cricket Umpires Association and Southern Province Cricket Umpires Association.

Besides winning the top award, Nimesh Perera, who had a haul of over 100 wickets for the second successive year, also won the awards for the best bowler and was runner-up in the best all-rounder category.

Nimesh troubled schoolboy batsmen in successive years – capturing 130 wickets in the 1994-95 season and bagging 134 wickets in the following 1995-96 season. He had a haul of 134 wickets for 1,605 runs which gave him an average of 11.97 a piece. He also excelled as a batsman aggregating 764 runs.

In 1995, Nimesh was runner-up in the Schoolboy Cricketer of the Year award to Tilan Samaraweera of Ananda for the second time. However, Samaraweera’s dream of becoming the Observer Schoolboy Cricketer of the Year which would have been for the third successive year was shattered by Nimesh.

In 1996, Nimesh Perera became the Observer Schoolboy Cricketer of the Year while Tilan Samaraweera became the runner-up. Samaraweera however kept the title of best all-rounder which he won in 1995 and Nimesh was runner-up in the previous year.

It was nice to see Trinity College and St. Benedict’s College among the winners in that year. Kumar Sangakkara of Trinity, who went on to captain Sri Lanka with distinction, was picked as the best batsman while Benedictine Pradeep Hewage was picked as the best fielder in the All-Island contest. Trinity was also picked as the best team in the Central Province.

Nimesh Perera, who was the first cricketer from St. Sebastian’s to become the Observer Schoolboy Cricketer of the Year, is another player to gain recognition for his performances on the Sri Lanka ‘A’ team tour of England in 1999. In 1996 he had shattered all inter-school bowling records held by Muralitharan in the 1990 and 1991 seasons.

He was an aggressive and adventurous left handed batsman in the middle-lower order and a capable leg spin bowler. He was a member of Upal Chandana’s Sri Lanka squad for the Aiwa Cup tournament but he was not given a chance to play a single match.

His performances in the following tour matches against the Australians were a let-down culminating in him being excluded from the pool of players for the upcoming Sharjah tournament.

