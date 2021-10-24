“LANKAN STORIES TO PONDER” – by Des Kelly

So, it is back again, to why I consider Country Music to be verily, the “Stories Of Life”. Because I now write especially for e’Lanka, my thoughts are increasingly drawn back to Lankans in general, now resident in many parts of the World, whether they want to be or not, and I think of the less affluent members of the Country named Ceylon, myself being one of them, and how we had to live, mostly in rented houses, flats, etc., paying monthly rents with the greatest difficulty, but then, still better off than most of the “drifters” who had to “make do” in wattle & daub huts, and as the title of this particular story goes, “Under the Bridge”.

Merle Haggard, my Master of Country Music, wrote, recorded, and performed songs relating to just these very idiosyncrasies of life, following up with one quite certainly relating to this writer. The 2nd song on this video tells it exactly as I would. “Sometimes, I dream”, and yes my friends, this is exactly what I now do. Please enjoy both songs, done only as Merle Haggard, God rest his soul, would have sung them. Under the bridge, sometimes I dream.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.