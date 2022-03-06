Large numbers of local and foreign tourists expected- by Shelton Hettiarchchi

Source:Dailymirror

Nuwara Eliya April festival is to be held this year on a grand scale with the participation of tens of thousands of local and foreign tourists.

The relevant authorities met yesterday at the municipal auditorium under the chairmanship of Nuwara Eliya Mayor Chandana Lal Karunaratne in this regard.

The Mayor said that a larger crowd when compared to the previous years would attend the festival due to the long holiday of ten days at a stretch. He stressed the need to provide adequate facilities and protection to them.

The Mayor pointed out that the festival should be organised in keeping with the health guidelines and that it was the responsibility of the state and the private sector institutions including tourist hotels and lodges providing services.

A decision was taken to provide the booster dose against COVID-19 to the tourists who had not yet obtained it.

Nuwara Eliya SSP Buddhi Udugamasuriya, Municipal Commissioner Sujeewa Bodhimanna, and several Municipal Members were present.