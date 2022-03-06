The Legend – Shane Warne – by Quintus de Zylva

Shane Warne reached the magical figure of 700 wickets before he retired from cricket. Murali went past him and then retired. Shane always acknowledged the fact that Murali took more wickets . They were close friends.

Shane flew to Sri Lanka soon after the tsunami and visited the Galle Cricket Ground with Murali – arriving there by helicopter which landed on the iconic cricket ground. He was concerned about the turf and offered to help to get the turf growing again. It was soon restored to it’s original beauty.

Shane’s larrikin streak made him a great favourite of the crowd in Sri Lanka.

He is shown here being interviewed by Viv Richards with Murali by his side.