S. Thomas’ College, Mt. Lavinia, Old Boys’ Association – Walk a Mile

The Old Boys Association of S. Thomas’ College invites all Thomians. wherever in the world you are, to Rally round the College and join us to Walk A Mile between 5th – 11th March 2022.

We embark on this landmark initiative to raise funds for key projects of the school including Smart Classrooms, The Senior Quadrangle, The Pavillion Project, STC Gurutalawa and a Peer Response Initiative.

Members of the Thomian family can sign up to Walk A MIle via our user-friendly platform for free in just a couple of minutes. Once registered you will receive a link to your profile which you can share with friends. family, colleagues and well-wishers who can directly donate towards your sponsored walk.

Click here to register today!