Muwan Palassa: Asia’s Longest-Running Radio Drama- by Team Roar

Source:Roar.media

Sri Lankans have always loved the #radio, ever the island’s very first radio broadcast almost a century ago. So it’s no surprise that Asia’s longest-running radio drama debuted on Radio Ceylon in 1964.

Muwan Palassa – named after and set in a fictional village in rural #SriLanka – became immensely popular, and remains on airwaves today.