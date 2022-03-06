Jobs for 100,000 needy people

Progression of the country depends on the knowledge, skills and efficiency of the citizens as a whole as indicated in the Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour manifesto of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

However, being under long termed colonial administration and ruling, the mentality of the majority of the people changed which resulted in unproductive livelihood empowerment seeking the white collared jobs, for sustenance. The traditional lifestyle was abandoned gradually while the children in the affluent and elite class in society received higher education in foreign universities and higher education institutes, to obtain professional qualifications.

Today, local universities are mainly designed to produce a large number of Art graduates annually whose only dream is to get absorbed in to the government sector job market whereas a large number of vacancies is available in the private sector in the field of information technology health care, engineering, management and business administration requiring in most cases the fluency in the English language of which majority of young graduates are not adequately armed with.

School-leavers

Thousands of school-leavers at the GCE ordinary or the Advanced Level are deprived of getting proper job opportunities in the government and the private sector in a situation that they have been distancing from village level agriculture activities inherited from their parents. The Government while facing challenges added to the coronavirus pandemic has taken action to open the door for government jobs to around 55,000 graduates suffering for years in need of some life empowerment support demanding the rulers that they shall be employed.

However, as a concept of the President adhering to his policy statement, the Department of Multi-Purpose Development Task Force was established to do justice for the low income citizens with minimum educational qualifications and making these frustrated people majority of them are young the partners of the national economy and development to enhance human resources to strengthen the labour market.

This department, a turning point in the history of provision of job opportunities in the Government sector was established in accordance with a Cabinet decision No CP/19/3388/201/004 dated December 19, 2019, under the Ministry of Defence. Subsequently this institute was affiliated to the public security Ministry and later by extraordinary gazette No 2238/19 of July 29, 2021 made to be under the Defence Ministry.

Vocational training

Initially 100,000 persons from families who are supposed to be the poorest of the poor including Samurdhi recipients with minimum educational qualifications in every part of the country were to be selected and provided with a formal vocational training to be employed in primary grade vacancies in Government and semi-Government institutions. These work assistants at professional level are empowered to be deployed in private sector employment as required as well as for the needs of foreign labour market. All administrative and supervisory activities of the multi-purpose development assistants are performed by the new department called the Department of Multi-purpose Development Task Force.

According to the labour force surveys conducted at the end of 2020, the estimated economically active population had been 8.5 million, of which 66.3 percent are males and 33.7 percent are females.

The number of unemployed persons has been estimated as 441,997 during the fourth quarter of 2020. The unemployment rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 is 5.2 percent.