





Lasith Malinga’s Last ODI – Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Cricket Match Highlights – July 2019

Lasith Malinga’s last ODI | Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI – Match Highlights – In an all Malinga charged up farewell to the roar of ‘Mali, Mali’ by a packed to capacity 25,000 crowd and Malinga big screen digitals glistening in big letters, ‘Slinga, Our Pride’, Lasith Malinga signed off in ideal champagne style scything through the Bangladesh top order in a 91-run Sri Lankan win at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium. #ThankYouMalinga Lasith Malinga ends his ODI career with 338 wickets, as the 9th highest wicket-taker in the format; third highest for Sri Lanka!







