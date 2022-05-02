LIBRARY ACQUISITIONS – APRIL 2022

VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY
7, Benambra Street, Broadmeadows, Vic 3047, Australia.
Telephone + 61 3 9309 4040
E-mail < melder.rjvm1935@bigpond.com >
Web Site < www.vmsl-library.com >
THOSE WISHING TO DONATE BOOKS & OTHER PUBLICATIONS TO THIS LIBRARY, THEY ARE MOST WELCOME. PLEASE CONTACT ME AT ABOVE ADDRESS, BY EMAIL OR TELEPHONE. Thank You.
ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF APRIL 2022
BOOKS.
- Laudetur Franciscus, A Man for Others, edited by Avishka Mario Senewiratne, 2022
(Donated by the Editor, Colombo, Sri Lanka)
- The Great Days of Colombo, A Journey of Colombo Through Times As Never Seen Before by Asiff Hussein, 2021.
(Donated by the Author, Colombo, Sri Lanka)
(Items 1 – 2 collected and brought to Australia by Jeremy De Lima, Vermont South, Vic)
MAGAZINES
NEWSLETTERS
- Newsletter, The Burgher Welfare League of WA Inc, Vol 32.3, March 2022
- ‘Silverscene’, Newsletter of The Silver Fawn Club Inc, Qld, March/April 2022
- ‘Outreach’, Newsletter of The Voluntary Outreach Club Inc (VOC), March 2022
- The Old Aloysian’, News Mag of The Old Aloysians Sports Club (Australia) Inc, April 2022.
- Newsletter, Eighty Club Melbourne Inc, No 157, 1st Edition, April – June 2022.
OTHERS