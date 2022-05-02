LIBRARY ACQUISITIONS – APRIL 2022

by In

ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF APRIL 2022

BOOKS.

Laudetur Franciscus, A Man for Others, edited by Avishka Mario Senewiratne, 2022

(Donated by the Editor, Colombo, Sri Lanka)

The Great Days of Colombo, A Journey of Colombo Through Times As Never Seen Before by Asiff Hussein, 2021.

(Donated by the Author, Colombo, Sri Lanka)

(Items 1 – 2 collected and brought to Australia by Jeremy De Lima, Vermont South, Vic)

MAGAZINES

NEWSLETTERS

Newsletter, The Burgher Welfare League of WA Inc, Vol 32.3, March 2022 ‘Silverscene’, Newsletter of The Silver Fawn Club Inc, Qld, March/April 2022 ‘Outreach’, Newsletter of The Voluntary Outreach Club Inc (VOC), March 2022 The Old Aloysian’, News Mag of The Old Aloysians Sports Club (Australia) Inc, April 2022. Newsletter, Eighty Club Melbourne Inc, No 157, 1st Edition, April – June 2022.

OTHERS