LIBRARY ACQUISITIONS – JUNE 2019 – VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY

ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF JUNE 2019

BOOKS

Cab Forward 4294, Southern Pacific Railroad’s Signature Locomotive by David N. Anderson, et al, 2018

(Donated by Udaya Peeligama, Baulkham Hills, NSW)

The Penguin Book of Hell, edited by Scott. G. Bruce, 2018

(Donated by Hemal Gurusinghe, Chelsea Heights, Vic)

Fond Reminiscence, A Memoir by Sheila De Zoysa, 2019 (Donated by the Author, Colombo 5, Sri Lanka) Legends All, ‘First’ in Sport in Sri Lanka, by Asoka Goonetilleke, 2016 A Fiery Finale, Memories, Chronicles, Essays by Tissa Devendra, 2014 Those Were the Days by P. G. Punchihewa, Reprint 2016 The Ceaseless Chatter of Demons by Ashok Ferry, 2016

(No’s 4 – 7, Donated by Ajit St John, Meadow Heights, Vic)

A Short Historical Review of the Sylvestrine Monks in Ceylon, from 1845 to 1920 (Facsimile) by Re. Fr Laurence Hyde, OSB

(Donated by Chris Drieberg, South Oakleigh, Vic)

MAGAZINES

‘Serendib’, The In Flight Magazine of Sri Lankan Airlines, Vol 39, No 1, March 2019 ‘Serendib’, The In Flight Magazine of Sri Lankan Airlines, Vol 39, No 3, May 2019

(No’s 1 – 2, Donated by Ajit St John, Meadow heights, Vic)

Hi!! – The Society Magazine, Sri Lanka, Series 17, Vol 2, 2019.

NEWSLETTERS.

Newsletter, St Peters College Old Boys Social Club Melbourne Inc, Autumn/Winter 2019 issue. Newsletter, Burgher Association (Australia) Inc, Winter 2019 issue. “The Harbinger”, Family Magazine, Australia / Sri Lanka Welfare Guild (ASWG) Inc, Vol 44, No 3, June 2019

OTHERS.