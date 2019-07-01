LIBRARY ACQUISITIONS – JUNE 2019 – VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY

VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY
ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF JUNE 2019
BOOKS
- Cab Forward 4294, Southern Pacific Railroad’s Signature Locomotive by David N. Anderson, et al, 2018
(Donated by Udaya Peeligama, Baulkham Hills, NSW)
- The Penguin Book of Hell, edited by Scott. G. Bruce, 2018
(Donated by Hemal Gurusinghe, Chelsea Heights, Vic)
- Fond Reminiscence, A Memoir by Sheila De Zoysa, 2019 (Donated by the Author, Colombo 5, Sri Lanka)
- Legends All, ‘First’ in Sport in Sri Lanka, by Asoka Goonetilleke, 2016
- A Fiery Finale, Memories, Chronicles, Essays by Tissa Devendra, 2014
- Those Were the Days by P. G. Punchihewa, Reprint 2016
- The Ceaseless Chatter of Demons by Ashok Ferry, 2016
(No’s 4 – 7, Donated by Ajit St John, Meadow Heights, Vic)
- A Short Historical Review of the Sylvestrine Monks in Ceylon, from 1845 to 1920 (Facsimile) by Re. Fr Laurence Hyde, OSB
(Donated by Chris Drieberg, South Oakleigh, Vic)
MAGAZINES
- ‘Serendib’, The In Flight Magazine of Sri Lankan Airlines, Vol 39, No 1, March 2019
- ‘Serendib’, The In Flight Magazine of Sri Lankan Airlines, Vol 39, No 3, May 2019
(No’s 1 – 2, Donated by Ajit St John, Meadow heights, Vic)
- Hi!! – The Society Magazine, Sri Lanka, Series 17, Vol 2, 2019.
NEWSLETTERS.
- Newsletter, St Peters College Old Boys Social Club Melbourne Inc, Autumn/Winter 2019 issue.
- Newsletter, Burgher Association (Australia) Inc, Winter 2019 issue.
- “The Harbinger”, Family Magazine, Australia / Sri Lanka Welfare Guild (ASWG) Inc, Vol 44, No 3, June 2019
OTHERS.
