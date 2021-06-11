Mahindra Ideal Lanka automobile assembly plant receives ISO certification

Source:Island

Mahindra Ideal Lanka (Private) Limited, Sri Lanka’s only manufacturer’s automobile assembly plant, received ISO 9001:2015 Certification in May this year, making it the first local automobile assembler to have received this prestigious certification.

Entering into its first equity partnership with a local automotive company in a foreign market, Mahindra in partnership with Ideal Motors set up its first overseas automobile assembly plant in August, 2019. This plant is Sri Lanka’s first and only CKD plant, in which the operations done locally are exactly the same as those done in India – essentially: a car is built part by part, by Sri Lankans for Sri Lankans, truly employing and developing the talents of the island’s youth.

The plant at Welipenna is located in a 66 acre Green Oasis, in keeping with the vision to be a carbon neutral plant. It boasts of a roof mounted 1+ Mega Watt solar solution and a storm water harvesting water body in keeping with sustainable development needs.

With a big vision of Sri Lanka’s automotive market the Mahindra Ideal Lanka joint venture constantly strive to drive growth in the local economy promoting entrepreneurship through its component localization programme where local component manufacturers are developed directly by the expertise of international OEMs (original equipment manufacturer), ensuring said local components are manufactured and certified to meet international standards, a feat hitherto unachieved in Sri Lanka’s Automobile Assembly industry.

The ISO certification is entrusted upon the leading entities which strictly adhere to the best practices in terms of offering product quality and the manner in which they deliver the given promises to its customers. The plant earned this glorious certification which is the ISO 9001: 2015 given by United Kingdom Accreditation Services UK, through its commitment to excellence, especially in its processes and procedures.