Ceylon Tea must be quite a beverage to inspire such admiration in Moscow

The “Art of Tea” exhibition opened at the Centre of Oriental Literature of the Russian State Library in Moscow on 26 May, 2021, which was organized by Russian tea society, along with Indian tea, Japanese tea, Taiwan tea and Ceylon tea. The Tea Promotion Unit of the Sri Lankan Embassy in Moscow participated in this event and introduced the Ceylon tea.

The aim of the exhibition is to demonstrate the variety of tea cultures in the Oriental part of the world and in Russia. The exhibition featured rare books dedicated to tea culture, traditional tea pottery and tea samples from Russia, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, India, Sri Lanka, Middle East and countries of Central Asia. The Embassy also provided some of the tea porcelain items for the exhibition, which were displayed in a separate glass vitrine.

While addressing the gathering, Third Secretary of the embassy Tishan De Silva, spoke about the Ceylon tea and its history. He appreciated the support of the organizers and expressed the readiness of the Embassy for future collaboration with them. Around 100 visitors, true tea amateurs, attended the event.

The central and the biggest place at the tea tasting area was occupied by the embassy stall which was visually striking. Roll-ups featuring the Ceylon tea were installed behind the counter and a separate rack was provided for tea information brochures and leaflets. Ceylon tea video was also being played on the TV monitor for the duration of the exhibition. Tea from seven regions was offered to all the visitors. It was highlighted by many visitors and event organizers that the Ceylon tea counter was the most magnificent and popular at the exhibition.