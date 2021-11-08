Margaret Machado – A life very well Lived for the glory of God

The outpouring of grief, messages of sympathies, assurances of masses and prayers, and the most amazing and touching tributes from all the world only emphasises what we have lost when our beloved Mummy breathed her last on Monday, November 1. Fittingly, Mummy died on the morning of All Saints Day as she was Our Saint for many, many years.

Margaret Mary Therese Little Flower Machado nee Roche passed away aged 96, in Melbourne. She was the last in her wonderful family to leave this world for her Heavenly Home. Born on October 17, 1925, Mummy was the daughter of Pagnani and Annie Roche, and sister to Gerard, Bertie, Matilda, Sr Fortunata and Joe. She studied, and later taught at the Holy Cross Convent in the south Indian city of Tuticorin, before moving to Sri Lanka, along with her parents, in her early 20s to marry Rosario Joseph Machado and also join the rest of the family.

TREMENDOUS FAITH

The tremendous faith which she inherited from her parents played a huge part in her life –three of her Dad’s brothers were priests, one ending up a Bishop, while her sister served as a nun for more than six decades.

She and Dadda fostered and encouraged the Christian faith in all the children: Axie, Rienzie, Sally, Veronica, Belinda, Fortunata, and me. The toughest time was when our eldest brother Axie, an established tea planter, died in an accident on his estate, on August 25, 1985, leaving a young widow, a five-year-old son and six-month-old daughter. Mummy and Dadda always said parents should never bury their child, but their faith, their trust in Our Heavenly Father, and the support of our vast network of family and friends, sustained and kept them and all of us going through the darkest days and nights.

HOLY AND POSITIVE LIFE

Mummy was blessed with a holy, healthy, generous, and positive life until the last few months. She was an amazing person whose tremendous faith and love for Our Lord and the Blessed Mother Mary shaped her whole life. She and Dadda, who passed away in Melbourne on August 20, 2003, attended daily mass when we lived next to St Lawrence’s Church in Wellawatte, and continued this in Melbourne. Church and church activities were a major part of their lives. Until a few years ago, Mummy never missed the Christmas Midnight mass.

Mummy and Dadda emigrated to Melbourne in December 1988, a few days before Christmas, and thrived in the different life style of Australia, reigniting old friendships from Sri Lanka, while making new friends in their church and elsewhere.

NEVER FORGOT THEIR ROOTS

Mummy always spoke of the many positives of living in Australia, and she and Dadda were very proud citizens until their last breath. But they never forget their roots, always keeping in touch with their many relations, and friends, and ensuring we also know the connections. They generously helped those in need, with Mummy continuing this till her last days.

Mummy was an excellent organiser, a nifty dresser with great taste, a magnificent cook, excellent seamstress, busy gardener, very creative planner, and supported Dadda with his home business (including making stockings for sale at Christmas), checking his correspondence, and providing invaluable ideas and advice for his new ventures to thrive. She also took our homework, and ensured we improved in everything we learnt. Mum and Dad were a very loving, humble, strong, and a formidable team, who were highly respected wherever they went, and built a solid foundation for all of us.

Mummy touched everyone who met her in a very positive manner, leaving an indelible mark on them, and was a great listener, who never believed in gossiping.

Thank you for your prayers, visits gifts and love shown to her while she was with us, and also now for her soul. – Lawrence

OBITUARY

MACHADO. Margaret Mary Therese Little Flower. Loving daughter of the late Pagnani and Annie Roche. Beloved wife of the late Rosario. Much-loved mother of the late Axie, Rienzie, Sally, Veronica, Belinda, Lawrence, and Fortuna. Adored sister of Gerald, Bertie, Matilda, Sr Fortunata AC, and Joseph (all deceased). Sister-in law of Joachim, Lazarus, Margaret, Therese, Gregory, Celine, Janet (all deceased), and Lucy. Loving mother-in-law of Leonie, Roshini, Annesley Grero, Irwin Vaz, Max Gomez, Roshan, and Victor Benjamin. Cherished grandmother of Romuald, Roshika, Renata, Rhazyl, Redinka, Graham, Dominic, Frankyn, Aubrey, Marsha, Frayne, Anthea, Chantelle, and Jarrod. Adoring great grandmother of Shameka, Tanae, Kyran, Laiken, Elijah, Nate, Zach, Mariah, Clara, Emma Rose, and Ezra. Private funeral service on Friday, November 12th with Mass at 10.30am, followed by burial at Springvale cemetery.

