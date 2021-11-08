“The ultimate Country love story” – By Des Kelly

He was a “Rock-Star” to begin with, singing and playing his guitar, backed by several guys who became “stars” in their own right, as the years went by. Waylon Jennings, a tall, handsome figure of a man, singing songs in a deep gravelly voice, was an attraction to many gals who attended his shows, who, in reverse, was also attracted to many pretty girls, married three, even becoming a dad, in the process, was then picked out by guitar great, Chet Atkins, who was convinced that this guy would make a superb Country Entertainer, who, not much later, founded the “Outlaw” movement & together with Kris Kristofferson, Johnny Cash, & Willie Nelson, began touring and entertaining thousands of Country music fans, wherever they went.

A beautiful female by the name of Jessie Colter, now comes into the picture. Waylon, much more settled now, fell deeply in love with Jessie, who was also a Singer, pianist and Entertainer, and fell, just as deeply, for Waylon, married him and gave him a Son named “Shooter”, but my reason for writing this story is simply to feature a SONG that SHE wrote, in tribute to him, titled “You hung that moon, didn’t you Waylon”?. Waylon Jennings died at age 64, due to complications of diabetes, but together with the sympathy, I felt that this Country Superstar was indeed an extremely lucky man to have such a fascinating, beautiful woman as a wife who cared sooo much for her man.

Listen to the song, folks, then also listen to Jessie singing and playing “Storms Never Last” especially for Waylon, at his final concert. She wrote this great song as well, and it is easy to see the love they had for one another, even as he joined her, in singing this one.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.