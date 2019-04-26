Mass held at Resurrection church Keysborough (Melbourne) – 26th April 2019 – Photo thanks to Trevine Rodrigo

A massive gathering showed up to express their solidarity to Sri Lankan parishioners at Resurrection church Keysborough in the wake of the shocking events on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka. Fr. Brian Collins led a moving service which was wonderfully coordinated by the Parish council led by Adrian Dunuwille, Philomena Mather , Vicky Russell, Hedy and their tireless team. Federal Labor MP’s, Victorian MP’s and Dandenong Councillors attended the service in a show of support and to offer their condolences to the grieving Sri Lankan community in Melbourne. Sri Lankan Priest Fr. Hilarion Fernando flew in from several services in Sydney to deliver a message of hope for the victims in Sinhalese.