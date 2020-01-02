Media Release EXTENSION OF AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE FOR NSW BUSHFIRES [SEC=UNCLASSIFIED]









THE HON DAVID LITTLEPROUD MP

MINISTER FOR WATER RESOURCES, DROUGHT, RURAL FINANCE, NATURAL DISASTER AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

MEDIA RELEASE

Thursday 2nd January 2020

EXTENSION OF AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE FOR NSW BUSHFIRES

Payments of $1000 per adult and $400 per child are now available to those worst-hit by the bushfires in the local government area of Bega Valley in NSW.

Assistance is being provided through the Australia Government Disaster Recovery Payment.

Minister for Natural Disaster and Emergency Management David Littleproud said the AGDRP would help to provide dignity for those who had suffered a catastrophic loss.

“This is for people whose home has been severely damaged or destroyed, who’ve been seriously injured or who’ve lost a family member,” Minister Littleproud said.

“This will help to cover the immediate needs of those worst hit, and help them get through the coming days.

“We will make further assistance available to these communities if it is needed.

“It’s going to take time for life to return to normal and we’ll be standing shoulder-to-shoulder with these communities until they’re back on their feet.

“People can call the Department of Human Services to check their eligibility.”

Claims will be open from Friday 3 January 2020. For more information or to make a claim visit www.humanservices.gov.au/disaster or call 180 22 66.

Media contacts:

Robert Herrick 0432 324 576 (Minister Littleproud)

