Media Release – THE HON SCOTT MORRISON MP: Prime Minister, THE HON STEVEN MARSHALL MP: Premier of South Australia – CITY DEAL UNDERPINS A BRIGHT FUTURE FOR ADELAIDE AND SA

THE HON SCOTT MORRISON MP

Prime Minister

THE HON STEVEN MARSHALL MP

Premier of South Australia

THE HON ALAN TUDGE MP

Minister for Cities, Urban Infrastructure and Population

THE HON DAVID COLEMAN MP

Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs

SANDY VERSCHOOR

Lord Mayor of Adelaide

JOINT MEDIA RELEASE

Tuesday, 19 March 2019

CITY DEAL UNDERPINS A BRIGHT FUTURE FOR ADELAIDE AND SA

The Federal Coalition and South Australian governments and the City of Adelaide today put pen to paper on the Adelaide City Deal, designed to boost economic growth, enliven cultural tourism and build the city’s future as a centre of innovation excellence.

The signing of the $551 million Adelaide City Deal marks the start of a decade-long collaborative effort of the three levels of government.

It will directly focus on growing Adelaide’s innovation economy, supporting population growth in the city and across the state, and boosting Adelaide’s burgeoning cultural and tourism economy.

The Deal paves the way for the transformation of Lot Fourteen in the north-eastern corner of Adelaide’s CBD into an innovation precinct. Lot Fourteen will host the headquarters of the Australian Space Agency, its mission control facility and the Australian Space Discovery Centre, as well as major cultural attractions, high tech businesses and world-class education facilities.

The major infrastructure projects planned for Lot Fourteen, together with a focus on supporting Adelaide’s growth, will help take the city to the next level in terms of its potential to achieve major economic growth over the longer term.

The City Deal will stimulate Adelaide’s cultural economy through investing in an Aboriginal Art and Cultures Gallery and an International Centre for Tourism, Hospitality and Food Studies at Lot Fourteen.

It will also boost tourism by investing in key projects such as the Heysens Gallery in Hahndorf, the Mitcham Hills and Glenthorne Trails in southern Adelaide, and upgrading Carrick Hill House at Springfield to include a visitor centre.

More information is available at https://citydeals.infrastructure.gov.au/adelaide.

