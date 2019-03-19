Minister for Families and Social Services – Assistant Minister for Social Services, Housing and Disability Services – $6.5 million to improve advocacy for NDIS participants

THE HON PAUL FLETCHER MP

Minister for Families and Social Services

THE HON SARAH HENDERSON MP

Assistant Minister for Social Services, Housing and Disability Services

JOINT MEDIA RELEASE

19 March 2019

$6.5 million to improve advocacy for NDIS participants

The Liberal National Government today announced $6.5 million to boost funding forNational Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) Appeals providers and to continue the National Disability Advocacy Program (NDAP) Decision Support Pilot.

“This increased funding for advocacy services will support people with disability and help deliver National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) decisions that are fair and robust,” Minister for Families and Social Services, Paul Fletcher said.

Minister Fletcher said the investment of $5.3 million for NDIS Appeals will boost the program to help ensure NDIS participants can access support when seeking a review of decisions in the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT).

“We are now providing more than $10 million provided to over 40 NDIS Appeals advocacy agencies across all states and territories,” Mr Fletcher said.

“While the focus of NDIS Appeals is advocacy support, funding for legal services is available for cases with complex legal issues, or where the applicant does not have the capacity to self-represent.”

The $1.2 million for the NDAP Decision Support Pilot will continue decision-making support for people engaging with the NDIS who have limited decision-making capacity and no alternative decision-making support such as family, friends or a guardian.

“The Liberal National Government’s continued investment in the Decision Support Pilot means that another 300-400 people with disability will receive the support they need to help them access the NDIS,” Assistant Minister for Social Services, Housing and Disability Services, Sarah Henderson said.

“This funding extends the pilot to 30 June 2020, providing crucial decision-making support for people currently accessing state and territory disability services to transition to the NDIS.

“The pilot will also be available to people in the Northern Territory for the first time.”

Ms Henderson said the pilot also has important implications for advocacy policy.

“The Australian Government is investing in disability advocacy now and in the long-term,” Ms Henderson said.

“Information gathered through the pilot will inform future policy to ensure advocacy services and decision-making support reach those who need them most.”

