Health & Views Supplement By Dr Harold Gunatillake
video on Triglyceride
Overview
Almost 30% of People in the World Are Obese or Overweight. The
global obesity epidemic continues, and a new report shows that
about two billion people worldwide are overweight or obese. That’s
about 30% of the world’s population.
What this means in real terms is that people are packing up their
fat cells (adipocytes) in the body with excess Triglycerides.
It is your carbs and fats in the diet that is causing the problem.
Take away food outlets, street foods, restaurant cuisines, friends
dinner parties, cookery demonstration on TV, including home
cooked tastebud friendly foods aids and abet this colossal problem,
that is the gateway to metabolic syndrome, diabetes, coronary
heart disease, stroke, some forms of cancer and even other
chronic disabling diseases.
The author of this video stresses the importance of how surplus
triglycerides can harm your body, and measures to reverse the
process is possible, for a happy survival with longevity.
Now, please enjoy the video, repeatedly a few times, if time
permits you.
Good Health
Dr. Harold
18/3/2019
