Health & Views Supplement By Dr Harold Gunatillake

video on Triglyceride

Overview

Almost 30% of People in the World Are Obese or Overweight. The

global obesity epidemic continues, and a new report shows that

about two billion people worldwide are overweight or obese. That’s

about 30% of the world’s population.

What this means in real terms is that people are packing up their

fat cells (adipocytes) in the body with excess Triglycerides.

It is your carbs and fats in the diet that is causing the problem.

Take away food outlets, street foods, restaurant cuisines, friends

dinner parties, cookery demonstration on TV, including home

cooked tastebud friendly foods aids and abet this colossal problem,

that is the gateway to metabolic syndrome, diabetes, coronary

heart disease, stroke, some forms of cancer and even other

chronic disabling diseases.

The author of this video stresses the importance of how surplus

triglycerides can harm your body, and measures to reverse the

process is possible, for a happy survival with longevity.

Now, please enjoy the video, repeatedly a few times, if time

permits you.

Good Health

Dr. Harold

18/3/2019