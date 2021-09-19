Metro Melbourne & National roadmaps – Victoria’s Roadmap: Delivering the National Plan Summary of proposed restriction levels
NSW easing of restrictions:
Reopening starts at 70% full vaccination
Stay-at-home orders for adults who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be lifted from the Monday after NSW passes the 70% double vaccination target.
The roadmap is subject to further fine-tuning and health advice if circumstances change drastically or if cases within a designated area remain too high.
- Only fully vaccinated people and those with medical exemptions will have access to the freedoms allowed under the Reopening NSW roadmap.
- Non-vaccinated young people aged under 16 will be able to access all outdoor settings but will only be able to visit indoor venues with members of their household. Examples of indoor venues that they can only attend if they are with a vaccinated member of their household include: an indoor hospitality avenue, entertainment facilities and major recreation facilities.
- Employers must continue to allow employees to work from home if the employee is able to do so.
- There will be revised guidance on isolation for close and casual contacts who are fully vaccinated, with details to be provided closer to the reopening date.
- When NSW hits the 80% double dose target, the government intends to open up further freedoms around international travel, community sport, major events and other areas.
For people who are fully vaccinated
Gatherings in the home and public spaces
- Up to 5 visitors will be allowed in a home where all adults are vaccinated (not including children 12 and under).
- Up to 20 people can gather in outdoor settings.
Weddings, funerals and places of worship
- Up to 50 guests can attend weddings, with dancing permitted and eating and drinking only while seated.
- Up to 50 guests can attend funerals, with eating and drinking while seated.
- Churches and places of worship to open subject to 1 person per 4sqm rule, with no singing.
Venues including hospitality, retail stores and gyms
- Hospitality venues can reopen subject to 1 person per 4sqm inside and 1 person per 2sqm outside, with standing while drinking permitted outside.
- Retail stores can reopen under the 1 person per 4sqm rule (unvaccinated people will continue to only be able to access critical retail).
- Personal services such as hairdressers and nail salons can open with 1 person per 4sqm, capped at 5 clients per premises.
- Gyms and indoor recreation facilities can open under the 1 person per 4sqm rule and can offer classes for up to 20 people.
- Sporting facilities including swimming pools can reopen.
Stadiums, theatres and major outdoor recreation facilities
- Major recreation outdoor facilities including stadiums, racecourses, theme parks and zoos can reopen with 1 person per 4sqm, capped at 5000 people.
- Up to 500 people can attend ticketed and seated outdoor events.
- Indoor entertainment and information facilities including cinemas, theatres, music halls, museums and galleries can reopen with 1 person per 4sqm or 75% fixed seated capacity.
Travel
- Domestic travel, including trips to regional NSW, will be permitted.
- Caravan parks and camping grounds can open.
- Carpooling will be permitted.
Masks
- Masks will remain mandatory for all indoor public venues, including public transport, front-of-house hospitality, retail and business premises, on planes and at airports.
- Only hospitality staff will be required to wear a mask when outdoors.
- Children aged under 12 will not need to wear a mask indoors.