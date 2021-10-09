by In

‘Middle order sorted’: Struggling cricket team’s incredible lifeline – by Nick McCallum and Digital Staff

A cricket team in Melbourne’s south-east has been rescued by four unlikely saviours.

Hallam Kalora Park Cricket Club coach Scott Morrison struggled for under-15 players.

“It looked like we weren’t going to have a side,” Morrison said.

But then, up pulled a car and out jumped Dylan, Ryan, Kevin and Bryan Ranaweera.

The 13-year-old quadruplets to the rescue.

“We thought, you know, how good’s this?” Morrison said.

Junior sporting teams often struggle for numbers, but few find a lifeline like this.

“What’s the odds of that, like, quads turning up?” Morrison said.

They were born tiny at 29 weeks just after their parents arrived from Sri Lanka.

They’ve always done everything together including cricket.

“They started playing very well, and batting and bowling, and I am so happy,” their mum Veronica Ranaweera said.