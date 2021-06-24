More fans permitted for England matches with Sri Lanka

England’s matches against Sri Lanka will be played with increased ground capacities

Source:Dailynews

A number of England’s international matches with Sri Lanka and Pakistan in June and July will be played with increased ground capacities.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced selected fixtures will be part of the UK government’s events research programme (ERP).

Initially, the ERP focus will be on England’s one-day matches against Sri Lanka at Durham, The Oval and Bristol.

England’s Twenty20 matches against Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on June 23 and 24 and at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on June 26 will not be included in the ERP.

The games in Cardiff will have to adhere to Welsh government rules, which includes current social distancing limits at 2m.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “Summer is all about cricket and I’m delighted to be able to include England’s upcoming ODI and T20 series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan in our pioneering ERP.” (BBC)