Nimal Malagamuwa was a top class scrum half- By Hafiz Marikar

Source:Dailynews

Nimal Malagamuwa was a ruggerite, cricketer, athlete and boxer. In rugby he played scrum half for Vidyartha College, St. Anthony’s College, Outstation Schools, Combined Schools, Kandy SC, Up-Country and Sri Lanka.

During his career he gave his best. Nimal was best known for his trademark ‘sniping runs’ and played the game well, often scoring tries from ‘tap and go’ penalties. At cricket he was a fine opening batsman, first played for Vidyartha College, then for St. Anthony’s College, Central Province Schools and Combined Schools

He played Cricket, Rugger, and was a top athlete and boxer at Vidyartha College, After the 1972 cricket season, the year he led the side, he crossed over to St. Anthony’s College after the big match against St.

Sylvester’s College. While at Vidyartha College in 1972 played cricket for the combined schools team. At cricket he was a top opening batsmen, and a fine bowler and excellent fielder. In rugby he was a top scrum half.

After joining St. Anthony’s College in 1972 he got into the rugby side and gave his best and played for the Outstation schools and combined schools team and in the following year 1973 too. In 1973 he played cricket for the Antonians and did his best both with the bat and the ball.

In 1974 he joined Kandy Sports Club and did his best in the rugby field and played till 1981, and got the break in 1980 to lead the side. He was one of the top class scrum halves when for the first time Sri Lanka became the Asian number two in rugby, he was in the 1974 squad, which had players like Nizar Hadji Omar, Alphonso Rodrigo, Jeyer Rodriguez, Lanil Tennakoon, Maiya Gunasekara, Indrajith Coomaraswamy was the captain, Jeffery Yu, Anton Benedict, Hanzil Samad, Hafi Abdeen, Jeffery de Jong, Didacus de Almedia, Omar Sheriff, Mahes Sabaratnam, Charles Wijawardene, Nimal Malagamuwa, Bryan Baptist, M.F. Fernando, Sunil Jayakody, Clifford Elhart, Shafie Jaindeen, G.B. Gunadasa, coached by late Col. Bertie Dias. Then in the 1978 Asiad too he was in the squad and gave his best.

After giving up rugby, he gave big support for coaching,especially for Kandy Sports Club and also served in the committee for a long spell. Kandy SC should never forget people like NImal, who gave the best when the club was not doing well

In sports, it’s important to encourage even those players who are the least skilled to have fun playing in the game, Mala was a man who encouraged every one to do well in sports, especially rugby, he had an important role in allowing less talented teammates time to participate.