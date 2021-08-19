Nelligala International Buddhist Center

by Arundathie Abeysinghe

Situated approximately 700 meters above sea level on the summit of breathtaking Nelligala Mountain, Nelligala International Buddhist Center is visited by Buddhists as well as non Buddhists.

Popularly known as Nelligala Temple, this recently built temple is well-maintained and has great architectural value. The peaceful and spectacular surroundings of the Temple with tall gold color Buddha Statues, a white dagoba (stupa) surrounded by gold color swans, a *Bodhi tree planted on a gold plated large urn are some of the prominent features of this temple. The Sacred Hair Relics of the Buddha are deposited in the Temple.

A key feature of the Temple is gold color Buddha Statues which blend well with the blue sky and spectacular surroundings which render a breathtaking view.

The main objective of the International Buddhist Center in the Temple is to provide a serene environment for devotees as well as to spread the word of *Dhamma among youths. Venerable Wathurakumbure Dharmarathana Thero is the founder of this temple and International Buddhist Center.

With breathtaking views of Hantana, Hunnasgiriya, Ambuluwawa and Sri Pada Mountains, the Temple provides a peaceful environment for local as well as foreign visitors. Sabaragamuwa and North Western Provinces can also be seen from the temple premises.

The best time to visit the Temple is early in the morning or late evening. In the early morning, the mountain range is covered in a thick veil of mist and when the sun rays filter through the mist, the mountain range in the distant is spectacular. Visitors can also observe 360 degree vistas from the temple premises.

The road leading to the Temple is carpeted and can be reached by a vehicle. The Temple can be accessed by a wheel chair too.

Location: Approximately 12 kilometers from Kandy and 7 kilometers from Peradeniya on Kandy -Muruthalawa Road.

How to reach Nelligala Temple:

From Kandy – Travel along Getambe – Kandy Road and turn right to Gannoruwa -Muruthalawa Road, turn left to Aladeniya – Eriyagama Road at Murutalawa Junction, then turn left to Kurugama Tea Factory before reaching Murutalawa Tea Factory and turn left to reach Nelligala Road.

From Colombo – Travel along Colombo – Kandy Road, turn left at Pilimatalawa to Murutalawa – Goadamuna Road, then turn left to Aladeniya – Eriyagama Road at Murutalawa Junction, then turn left to Kurugama Tea Factory before reaching Murutalawa Tea Factory and turn left to reach Nelligala Road.

Bodhi Tree – Also known as Bo Tree, according to Buddhist tradition is the specific sacred fig tree (Ficus religiosa) under which the Buddha attained *Enlightenment in Bodh Gaya, India.

Dhamma – Dhamma (Pali) and Dharma (Sanskrit) refers to the undistorted truth the Buddha taught. All the teachings of the Buddha are summed up in one word – Dhamma meaning principle of righteousness.

Enlightenment – In Buddhism, Enlightenment is when a Buddhist finds the truth about life and stops being reborn as he/she has reached *Nirvana.

Nirvana – It refers to a release from the cycle of death and rebirth, the ultimate spiritual goal of Buddhism.

Image courtesy: lanka24news.com & agency.lk