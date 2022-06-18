News Letter of Hindu Council of Australia

Hindu Council of Australia

Representing Hindus in Australia

In the 17-06-22 (part-2) edition:

Chaplain Service ADF- VHP AUSTRALIA



Vishva Hindu Parishad of Australia is currently accepting applications from Australian citizens who we can nominate as a Hindu Chaplain in the Australian Defence Force (Army, Air Force and Navy). You will be appointed as a Captain (or equivalent) in a Reserve role (part-time) and will not have go move outside your state of residence. […]

Festival Of Chariots – Rathayatra – Liverpool, Saturday 2nd July 2022



Dear Friends, Open invitation to everyone to come and participate in the Rathayatra – Festival of Chariots Bigge Park, Liverpool Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 10:00 am Lord Jaganatha has again agreed to personally come and give darshan to everyone in the famous city of Liverpool on Saturday, 2nd July 2022 at 10am. Ratha Yatra, the festival of the chariots, is […]

Spiritual Care Australia UPDATE | Conference & AGM



By: Makarand Bhagwat. Please register and attend this conference if you have received the invittion. SCA Conference – Site Opens Soon! Monday 20 June – Wednesday 22 June – with ongoing access Register Now! – SCA Conference 2022 Our conference commences in a little over a week. Please ensure you complete your registration as soon […]

From the Heart and the Soul event – 27 May, the Cutaway, Barangaroo



Signing of the Uluru Statement from the Heart On this day in 2017, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples came together at Uluru and asked Australians to walk with them towards a better future. Through the Uluru Statement from the Heart, Indigenous Australians asked for constitutional recognition through a constitutionally guaranteed voice in their own […]

Religious leaders welcome formation of Multifaith advisory council

By: Sewa Australia. Sewa Australia has been actively helping residents of flood affected towns in Lismore and around. Each fortnight, a team of Sewa foot soldiers travel overnight in a convoy of cars/mini vans to Woodburn hub to support the needy. The team helps clean up of flood affected homes and distributes free food and […]

Spiritual Evening Discussion Friday 10 June, 7.00 – 8.45 pm Join us for Silent Meditation at Vedanta Hall, 15 Liverpool Road, Croydon, from 7 pm or via Zoom from 7.30 pm: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88434388900 Themes: Subjective Knowledge – Objective Reality: Every object is an object in our awareness … which means that every object is inextricably linked […]

