NSW GOVERNMENT INVESTING $32.6 MILLION TO BENEFIT MULTICULTURAL COMMUNITIES

Multicultural communities in NSW will benefit from $32.6 million in the 2019-20 Budget, as the NSW Government prioritises the promotion of social cohesion and community harmony.

Minister for Multiculturalism John Sidoti said the record spend will boost funding for the multicultural grants program to deliver more grassroots programs, initiatives and events for multicultural communities.

“The NSW Government understands that cultural diversity is one of our greatest social and economic assets and the NSW Budget is testament to this,” Mr Sidoti said.

“We are spending an additional $45 million over four years to support festivals, events, and projects for all communities – especially young people and seniors”.

“We will also continue to deliver world-class interpreting and translating services to ensure language is not a barrier to accessing programs, information and services.”

